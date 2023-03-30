A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
Investors might want to test the strength of Trellidor, the micro-cap security, blinds and enclosures specialist. IM recommended the counter in the September 2022 issue, on commentary after the dismal 2022 year-end results released earlier that month.
IM stated: “Don’t close this door yet.” IM believed the recovery and turnaround plan initiated by management would start to deliver results. A “buy” recommendation was issued at 235c with a target value of 350c...
Opportunities for investment at Trellidor widen
The company has overcome the constraints of the recent past, and management is forging ahead
