Opportunities for investment at Trellidor widen

The company has overcome the constraints of the recent past, and management is forging ahead

30 March 2023 - 08:00 Anthony Clark​

Investors might want to test the strength of Trellidor, the micro-cap security, blinds and enclosures specialist. IM recommended the counter in the September 2022 issue, on commentary after the dismal 2022 year-end results released earlier that month.

IM stated: “Don’t close this door yet.” IM believed the recovery and turnaround plan initiated by management would start to deliver results. A “buy” recommendation was issued at 235c with a target value of 350c...

