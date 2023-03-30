Special Reports

Mpact: Thinking inside the box

The paper and plastics packaging business offers a way to wrap up reasonable returns

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 08:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, there have been many examples on the JSE of management teams returning home from faraway lands with their tails between their legs.

Though there were plenty of solid macroeconomic reasons to seek opportunities in places that have electricity, the problem was that many executives neglected their core businesses...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.