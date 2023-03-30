Special Reports

editor's note

MARC HASENFUSS: The joy and pain of turbulence

The financial upsets of the recent past have been enough to unnerve the hardiest investor

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Generally speaking, I thoroughly enjoy the odd bout of market ructions.

I’ve seen many such upheavals, the first being that horrible period in the late 1990s just after the small-cap listings boom on the JSE. Then a lowly junior reporter at Business Day, I had no spare funds available to capitalise on collapsed share prices. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.