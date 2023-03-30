A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
Of all the companies that were hammered by the pandemic, City Lodge must be near the top of the list for the most severe impact.
It’s not every day that you see a 13-for-one rights offer in the market; a highly dilutive equity capital raise back in 2020 that practically held a gun to the heads of shareholders. You can’t exactly blame City Lodge for this, as the pandemic nearly killed off the group...
Getting guests into beds is the key for City Lodge
But if prices are increased occupancy may fall, especially because local tourism is still struggling to recover
