Discovery’s challenge: its ambitions vs shareholders’ expectations

The group needs to negotiate the fine line between the cost of its expansion plans and shareholders’ desire for dividends

30 March 2023 - 08:00 JACO VISSER

Few things whet investors’ appetites more than predictable and growing cash flows … especially when those cash flows are paid out to shareholders.

This becomes all the more pertinent for relatively traditional investors as inflation erodes the purchasing power of cash. You would rather invest in tangible returns — that is, cash — than in intangible opportunities, or hopes and dreams, as an analyst once said...

