Dearth of cybersecurity experts an opportunity for investors

Global spending on fighting online crime may run to $8-trillion this year, a research company predicts

30 March 2023 - 08:00 JACO VISSER

Tackling internet crime is big business and is expected to continue growing at double-digit rates to the end of this decade at least.

In fact, the global cybersecurity market is valued at roughly $202bn in 2022 — or slightly less than Greece’s GDP — according to Grand View Research, a California-based consultancy and market research firm. The company estimates this figure to grow at a compounded rate of more than 12% a year to  2030...

