Special Reports

Aveng: All eyes on what happens in Australia

South African companies don’t have a great track record when investing in Australia, but the construction company may just buck the trend

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 08:00 Shawn Stockigt

A lot has happened with Aveng since it sailed into a perfect storm in 2017.

Since then, the group has disposed of noncore assets, cut its cost base and restructured its capital structure, resulting in a huge reduction of its previously worrying legacy debt. The restructure is now paying off and in its recently released interim results the South African debt has been slashed from R3.3bn in 2018 to just R353m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.