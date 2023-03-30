A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
A lot has happened with Aveng since it sailed into a perfect storm in 2017.
Since then, the group has disposed of noncore assets, cut its cost base and restructured its capital structure, resulting in a huge reduction of its previously worrying legacy debt. The restructure is now paying off and in its recently released interim results the South African debt has been slashed from R3.3bn in 2018 to just R353m...
Aveng: All eyes on what happens in Australia
South African companies don’t have a great track record when investing in Australia, but the construction company may just buck the trend
