This column will, I’m sure, draw heated debate about a share that was at one time a market darling but has over the past months rapidly and unjustifiably turned into a conspiracy theorist’s dream and a market pariah.
The stock in question is alternative energy and helium counter Renergen. Some readers will recall my recommendation of the company as far back as the start of 2021 at R12, and at its peak, at the end of March 2022, at R43.90. As I write this column, the stock is trading at R20.50, down 17.3% in the year to date and 47.6% over 12 months...
ANTHONY CLARK: It’s worth persevering with Renergen
The timeline may have been lengthened and the share diluted, but the company could well be a world-class enterprise in the making
