Pick of the Month: Neutral on rand risk

I don’t see a blowout or a rampant rand. There are too many bad parts to the global economy

27 February 2023 - 12:42 Ari Jacobson

A world in conflict leaves currencies jittery but, in the muddled economic world, there is a positive picture for the rand. The currency isn’t in a bad place in 2023. Let me walk you through my thinking.

The globe is profoundly misaligned. Russia is at war and in world currency terms that’s bad, just ask those countries that buy energy (gas, oil and coal) from Russia. This supply is huge and extends around the world. Energy costs have doubled in the UK and are rocketing in Europe. In fact, load-shedding in SA may be a better option. Consumers don’t pay high prices if they don’t want electricity. Everyone is shut out. You can opt for a generator if you do want it. Freedom of choice...

