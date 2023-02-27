Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
It seems unlikely that this Eskom board will distinguish itself from its undistinguished predecessors
Until the dam breaks and a name is attached to the cartels hollowing out Eskom, the country is on a precipice, says Peter Bruce
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
A world in conflict leaves currencies jittery but, in the muddled economic world, there is a positive picture for the rand. The currency isn’t in a bad place in 2023. Let me walk you through my thinking.
The globe is profoundly misaligned. Russia is at war and in world currency terms that’s bad, just ask those countries that buy energy (gas, oil and coal) from Russia. This supply is huge and extends around the world. Energy costs have doubled in the UK and are rocketing in Europe. In fact, load-shedding in SA may be a better option. Consumers don’t pay high prices if they don’t want electricity. Everyone is shut out. You can opt for a generator if you do want it. Freedom of choice...
Pick of the Month: Neutral on rand risk
I don’t see a blowout or a rampant rand. There are too many bad parts to the global economy
