Why it’s vital to stay invested

One way to ‘prolong the good life’ is to use tax incentives to manage retirement investments

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:00 Pedro van Gaalen

As market volatility wreaks havoc on investment portfolios and rising inflation erodes real returns, those investing for retirement should keep calm and stay invested.

“The old saying that it is not about timing the market, but rather time in the market holds true, especially in uncertain markets,” says Wehmeyer Ferreira, executive director at 1nvest...

