Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
US banks have been a potent investment in the past five years, with a cursory look at Wall Street’s biggest banks revealing solid returns — unless you had the misfortune of owning shares in Citigroup. As always, diversification is your friend.
In contrast, Capitec has been the only great investment over the past five years among local banks. Ironically, given its branding, Absa is the only other bank that isn’t in the red over that period. This is before we even take into consideration the depreciation of the rand against the dollar. Expressed in dollar, the returns are hideous...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Wall Street wipes the floor with Sandton
The performance of US banks makes the returns from most of their local counterparts look like chump change
US banks have been a potent investment in the past five years, with a cursory look at Wall Street’s biggest banks revealing solid returns — unless you had the misfortune of owning shares in Citigroup. As always, diversification is your friend.
In contrast, Capitec has been the only great investment over the past five years among local banks. Ironically, given its branding, Absa is the only other bank that isn’t in the red over that period. This is before we even take into consideration the depreciation of the rand against the dollar. Expressed in dollar, the returns are hideous...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.