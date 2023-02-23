Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
IM has written consistently on chemicals, explosives and fertiliser business Omnia Holdings.
In July 2020, at R27.30, we believed it offered exceptional recovery value after the support of a rights issue to repay debt and a plan to restructure the company and improve operational margin...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Omnia: Why the market is missing the scenario
Underlying strengths within the company make it far more resilient in earnings flow than in the past
IM has written consistently on chemicals, explosives and fertiliser business Omnia Holdings.
In July 2020, at R27.30, we believed it offered exceptional recovery value after the support of a rights issue to repay debt and a plan to restructure the company and improve operational margin...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.