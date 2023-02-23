Special Reports

Omnia: Why the market is missing the scenario

Underlying strengths within the company make it far more resilient in earnings flow than in the past

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

IM has written consistently on chemicals, explosives and fertiliser business Omnia Holdings.

In July 2020, at R27.30, we believed it offered exceptional recovery value after the support of a rights issue to repay debt and a plan to restructure the company and improve operational margin...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.