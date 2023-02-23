Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
An analysis of renewable shares may seem somewhat dry to aggressive investors and analysts, but then again, what would you expect of an asset class that is supposed to provide retirement-supportive long-term income flows?
I would expect the mechanics of analysing these stocks to seem similar to assessing the property/Reit sectors. In fact, if the government wants the renewables sector to build up at a decent clip, it should consider Reit-type structures to house them...
How to analyse renewables shares
It’s a dry undertaking, but that’s what you’d expect of an asset class that should provide long-term income flows
