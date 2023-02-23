Special Reports

Cloudy outlook for agricultural commodities

There’s a mixed year ahead for the food producer sector, but agriculture will continue to perform well into at least the first quarter of 2024

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:00 Anthony Clark​

The pain in the soft or agricultural commodities sector started in 2020, when a Covid-induced supply chain disruption scenario drove soft commodity prices higher.

Then as global economies started to reopen, the demand push accelerated further, driving maize, soya, wheat and sunflower prices higher...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.