I’ve covered the fishing sector for decades.
For years, only Oceana Holdings was listed; then, in 2017, there was an IPO flurry ahead of the long-term fishing rights allocation process, known as Frap 2020. Both Sea Harvest and Premier Fishing listed in the first quarter of 2017. Since listing, both have been seasick, with Sea Harvest declining 16% from its R12.50 listing price and Premier slumping 70% from its 450c offer price...
ANTHONY CLARK: Call me a sardine, but I see opportunity in Sea Harvest
A weaker rand, strong demand for white fish from overseas markets and higher global prices should benefit the company
