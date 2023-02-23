Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Volatility in global and local markets and the economic headwinds that South Africa faces have retirement investors concerned about the impact on their nest eggs.
With real returns from traditional investments under pressure due to rising inflation and sustained volatility, investors are considering alternative investments to boost returns, generate income and diversify portfolios to achieve their retirement investment goals...
Alternative investments offer long-term growth
These assets boost the diversification benefit and provide an inflation hedge in retirement portfolios
