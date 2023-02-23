Special Reports

Alternative investments offer long-term growth

These assets boost the diversification benefit and provide an inflation hedge in retirement portfolios

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:00 Pedro van Gaalen

Volatility in global and local markets and the economic headwinds that South Africa faces have retirement investors concerned about the impact on their nest eggs.

With real returns from traditional investments under pressure due to rising inflation and sustained volatility, investors are considering alternative investments to boost returns, generate income and diversify portfolios to achieve their retirement investment goals...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.