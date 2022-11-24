The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
But things will get better for car buyers (after getting worse)
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
Doctors at Africa’s biggest hospital were left scrambling on Tuesday when they had to work without nurses, admin clerks or service staff. Find out how it played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
If you’re the founder of a fast-growing technology start-up in South Africa, then a relocation to London, Amsterdam, New York, Singapore or San Francisco might be the best way to secure your business’s success.
Start-up companies and investors alike agree that South Africa is a tough environment within which to raise large amounts of capital to grow a business into a global player...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Why tech start-ups struggle to get funding in South Africa
Regulations limiting capital from leaving the country also make it harder to bring it in
If you’re the founder of a fast-growing technology start-up in South Africa, then a relocation to London, Amsterdam, New York, Singapore or San Francisco might be the best way to secure your business’s success.
Start-up companies and investors alike agree that South Africa is a tough environment within which to raise large amounts of capital to grow a business into a global player...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.