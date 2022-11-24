The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
The DIY boom that occurred when everyone was restricted to their homes due to the pandemic and decided to renovate their surroundings brought an unprecedented surge in revenue and profitability in the sector. However, it had to end at some stage as normality returned.
It was clear to market followers that the boom had ended over the 2021 festive period and into the first quarter of 2022. As the economy started to tighten, showing low economic growth, rising costs of living and increasing interest rates, updates from sector stalwarts started to show cracks, some far more than others...
OPENING BELL
Trade of the Month: Italtile’s businesses model to the rescue
It fared better than the rest of the sector as it is vertically integrated and can trim costs throughout
