The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
But things will get better for car buyers (after getting worse)
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
Doctors at Africa’s biggest hospital were left scrambling on Tuesday when they had to work without nurses, admin clerks or service staff. Find out how it played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
The most exciting technology companies in the world have been spectacular to watch and analyse over the past couple of years. For IM, the six companies that make the most sense to look at are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Netflix.
An investor who bought 100 shares of each company on December 31 2019 would have achieved a one-year return (excluding any dividends) of more than 54%. By the end of 2021, the two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was 38.5% — a stunning result. But those holding on for another year would have seen by early November the almost-three-year CAGR dwindling to -1.2%...
The key to investing in Big Tech
Instead of buying the same number of shares in each company, consider the same dollar value in each of them
