IM is no stranger to writing about and recommending Curro Holdings.
In the September issue, IM wrote a two-page feature on private education. Our principal recommendation was predicated on the investor’s time horizon. For portfolios wishing to own only one private education stock for the long term, we recommended tertiary counter Stadio Holdings at 362c. At the time of writing, Stadio has risen 23% to 445c and was recently at a 52-week high. We maintain our long-term stance...
Pick of the Month: Curro on the path to recovery and regrowth
Much work has been done to return the company to earnings and margin accretion, rather than the out-and-out expansion that had been its undoing
