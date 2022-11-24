The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
But things will get better for car buyers (after getting worse)
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
Doctors at Africa’s biggest hospital were left scrambling on Tuesday when they had to work without nurses, admin clerks or service staff. Find out how it played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
RECM & Calibre (RAC) is an investment company that’s not really an investment company.
When it was launched about a dozen years ago, the group offered investors a chance to participate in a diversified portfolio of assets, which at a stage included an indirect stake in (a then) unlisted Dis-Chem. In a recent restructuring, RAC’s investment portfolio — except for its 58.8% stake in gaming group Goldrush — was unbundled into listed investment company Astoria...
Much to look forward to for RAC after lockdowns
Electronic bingo terminals and limited-payout machines are profitable, and online gaming is expected to increase
