This will be the last edition of IM for 2022. The magazine will be back on the shelves again in late-February — by which time, I hope, the markets will be a little more settled.
Though I have quite enjoyed the volatility and bouts of panic among small cap shareholders. I picked up some really cheap shares during the year, but might have negated these returns by persistently dabbling in the US market. I noticed on one of my demo accounts, that if I had timed Prosus right during the year I could have banked a 40% gain. That’s not something I want to reflect on too long …..
MARC HASENFUSS: Looking back, and then ahead
When IM is back on the shelves in late-February, I hope the markets will be a little more settled
