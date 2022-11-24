The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
I wrote about this shunned share in August when it was trading at 555c. It hit 650c in early October after interim results were significantly better than the market expected and it emerged that well-known value fund managers had made significant investments.
Trading on a p:e of 7.1, based on the last FY2021 normalised HEPS of 80.4c, Libstar screams value in the food producer sector. IM forecasts HEPS of 86c for the year ended December 2022, taking the p:e to 6.6...
Libstar is a tasty choice that’s outpacing its peers
New boss steps in as years of capex begin to pay off and supply chain problems ease
