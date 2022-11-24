The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
But things will get better for car buyers (after getting worse)
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
Doctors at Africa’s biggest hospital were left scrambling on Tuesday when they had to work without nurses, admin clerks or service staff. Find out how it played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
The prospect of nuclear war and recession sounds like an irresistible combination for gold bulls. It’s the kind of existential and economic threat that gold bullion was made to protect wealth against.
And yet despite geopolitical tensions this year, with Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and concerns about global economic growth, gold appears to have phutted along...
Gold: reflections on the ‘barbarous relic’
The World Gold Council believes the gold market needs restructuring and even invention to overcome its PR problem and win a place among general investors
