ANTHONY CLARK: Don’t go light on helium

Renergen is a stock to stick with, along with HCI, Grindrod and Sabcap, among others

24 November 2022 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

As we head towards the festive period, I thought I’d reflect on the year that’s almost behind us.

It had a lot to live up to given the 51% rise in the small-cap index in 2021. Last year saw extreme valuation lows  unprecedented in my 25 years covering the sector. Well-run and operationally proficient companies were trading at valuation multiples of three. ..

