After Novus and York, what next for A2?

What is clear is that shareholder activism the Zetler and Van der Veen way works

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

A shareholder activist is a shareholder who uses their stake in a publicly traded company to exert pressure on management to take a certain approach.

Because getting a controlling interest through a takeover is a costly process, shareholder activists instead initially leverage a relatively small stake to initiate a campaign...

