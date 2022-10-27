×

Special Reports

WARWICK LUCAS: Resources and ESG, cleaning up may get messy

The world will undergo a huge energy readjustment in the next 30 years

27 October 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

I have often referred to my current interest in the long-term prospects for commodities producers in recent columns but only provided justification in passing, namely in referring to either the value characteristics, or inflation hedging, or the merits as portfolio diversifiers (my end-June column).

So it’s long overdue for me to explain why I am a long-term bull on a horridly volatile sector that is often a poor investment in more sensible times...

