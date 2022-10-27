Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
The former president’s relationship with the truth has always been tenuous, at best
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
I have often referred to my current interest in the long-term prospects for commodities producers in recent columns but only provided justification in passing, namely in referring to either the value characteristics, or inflation hedging, or the merits as portfolio diversifiers (my end-June column).
So it’s long overdue for me to explain why I am a long-term bull on a horridly volatile sector that is often a poor investment in more sensible times...
WARWICK LUCAS: Resources and ESG, cleaning up may get messy
The world will undergo a huge energy readjustment in the next 30 years
