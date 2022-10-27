Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
The former president’s relationship with the truth has always been tenuous, at best
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
At first blush, this seems like a daft trade. After all, why would you be short a food producer and long an investment holding company? Though this isn’t a perfect pairs trade by any means, fast-moving consumer goods business Premier is big enough within Brait to give some protection against a naked short on Tiger.
At the time of writing, the year-to-date performance of the two stocks is remarkably similar. Tiger had fallen more than 27% by the middle of June and has since recovered to be down only 6.4% this year. Brait has spent most of the year ahead of Tiger but has recently washed away, now 7.2% down for the year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trade of the Month: Going long on Brait and short on Tiger
Be brave and grab this tiger by the tail
At first blush, this seems like a daft trade. After all, why would you be short a food producer and long an investment holding company? Though this isn’t a perfect pairs trade by any means, fast-moving consumer goods business Premier is big enough within Brait to give some protection against a naked short on Tiger.
At the time of writing, the year-to-date performance of the two stocks is remarkably similar. Tiger had fallen more than 27% by the middle of June and has since recovered to be down only 6.4% this year. Brait has spent most of the year ahead of Tiger but has recently washed away, now 7.2% down for the year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.