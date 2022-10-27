×

Special Reports

SA’s top brokers: Unum Capital is the People’s Choice

Unum surged from third place last year to clinch this coveted award

27 October 2022 - 08:00

Unum Capital surges up from third place last year to win this award on the back of a marked improvement in ratings from clients. Unum also wins the Most Improved Broker award, confirming that clients have noticed its efforts to enhance its offerings.

Since its formation in 2015, Unum has focused on strong personalised services while offering the full range of products and services, combining both online and advice services. The relatively small firm has always punched above its weight in this survey and takes third place in the overall Top Broker award...

