×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

SA’s top brokers: Top relationship manager of the year

Clients expressed their appreciation for brokers who are accessible and professional in their approach

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 08:00

Unum Capital’s Taahir Joosub wins the Top Relationship Manager of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

Carlo Amorim of PSG Wealth is in second place, having won the award in 2019 and 2020. Werner Fourie of Rand Swiss is third and Fernando Moreira of Afrifocus Securities fourth...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.