Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
The former president’s relationship with the truth has always been tenuous, at best
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Afrifocus Securities has been a stockbroker member of the JSE since 2000. The firm offers traditional stockbroking as well as wealth management, allowing it to manage clients’ financial investments comprehensively.
Clients can have a stockbroking account as well as a unit trust and pension fund portfolio under the Afrifocus umbrella. A full phone-in and online dealing service combined with access to a portfolio manager is provided. Access to investment research, locally and internationally, is offered via the Afrifocus in-house research team as well as research distributed by the LXM Group...
SA’s top brokers: The broker scores
The Top Securities Brokers survey combines client ratings of their brokers on a range of products and services with an Intellidex assessment of the brokers’ responses to a questionnaire
