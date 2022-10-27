×

SA’s top brokers: The broker scores

The Top Securities Brokers survey combines client ratings of their brokers on a range of products and services with an Intellidex assessment of the brokers’ responses to a questionnaire

27 October 2022 - 08:00 Lynette Dicey

Afrifocus Securities has been a stockbroker member of the JSE since 2000. The firm offers traditional stockbroking as well as wealth management, allowing it to manage clients’ financial investments comprehensively.

Clients can have a stockbroking account as well as a unit trust and pension fund portfolio under the Afrifocus umbrella. A full phone-in and online dealing service combined with access to a portfolio manager is provided. Access to investment research, locally and internationally, is offered via the Afrifocus in-house research team as well as research distributed by the LXM Group...

