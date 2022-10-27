×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

SA’s top brokers: PSG Wealth the top CFD provider of the year

PSG clinches the top contracts for difference (CFD) award on a strong risk rating

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 08:00

PSG Wealth is the top contracts for difference (CFD) provider of the year, jumping up from third. Last year’s winner, IG, is in second place and Rand Swiss third.

PSG clinched it on a strong risk rating, with client rankings pushing it over the line even though IG had the better score on costs...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.