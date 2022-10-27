Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
The former president’s relationship with the truth has always been tenuous, at best
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
For investors not keen to be correlated to possibly more volatile swings in sentiment for equity markets, RMB Holdings (RMH) might be a relatively safe spot to park some cash for the medium term.
RMH’s share price has drifted to below 60c after the payment of a bumper 140c a share special dividend following the sale of its significant stake in Atterbury Europe...
RMB Holdings: Safe parking spot, for cash
Perhaps this might be a good time for a property investor to acquire property assets on the cheap
