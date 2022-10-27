×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

Pick of the Month: Omnia is well placed at a time of global fertiliser shortage

Organic biostimulants make the international division a jewel, with opportunities for future growth

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

IM is no stranger to Omnia Holdings, having advocated a buy on the share as far back as July 2020 at R27.30, with a target of R50. That target was met, as were IM’s upgrades to R65 and, latterly, R85.

IM has had several meetings with Omnia over the past months and it’s probably time to appraise the optics, given that the share price is down 22% from its May 52-week high...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.