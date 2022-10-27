×

Special Reports

Gemfields: Stones that whisper potential profit

It may not be for the faint-hearted, but if you fancy adding something out of the ordinary to your portfolio, Gemfields has no peers on the JSE and offers a strong dividend yield

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 08:00 The Finance Ghost​

Gemfields has a “mine and market” model, as it also owns luxury jewellery manufacturer Fabergé. As we will see in the numbers, you wouldn’t invest in this group for the “market” side of that equation; the money is being made in the mines.

There are four precious stones: diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds. Gemfields has significant exposure to two of the four. If it annoys you that you can’t invest directly in De Beers within Anglo American, then Gemfields is worth a look. It’s just important to understand that through diamonds allegedly becoming a girl’s best friend, De Beers did a wonderful job of creating steady demand for its stones. The same cannot be said for the others, where demand (and thus pricing) is volatile...

