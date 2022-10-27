×

Special Reports

ANTHONY CLARK: An attractive port in a storm

Remgro’s unbundling of its stake in Grindrod is one of the factors making the logistics firm a no-brainer buy

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

This October column, as is the market’s way, is completely different from my original idea.

I had planned to write about my top three high-conviction mid-cap stocks:  Curro Holdings, Kaap Agri and Invicta Holdings. I focused on Curro in IM in September because I saw an opportunity in the enormous liquidity event that hit the stock after PSG Group unbundled its 64% stake.  ..

