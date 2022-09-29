Trade of the Month: Going long on Cashbuild and short on Italtile

The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
Until as recently as August, the share price performances of Cashbuild and Italtile had been almost identical over three years. At first blush, this makes it sound like there’s not much of an opportunity here for a relative play. A decent counterargument can be made that such convergence over time suggests that short-term dislocations present an opportunity.
Italtile, which sells tiles, sanitaryware and related products, was the clear winner during the pandemic, perhaps due to its larger relative exposure to home improvement rather than construction. As the country emerged from Covid and restrictions were relaxed, Cashbuild, a retailer of building materials and associated products, played catch-up due to relative demand from the construction industry, while the wealthier consumers at Italtile started spending on holidays instead...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trade of the Month: Going long on Cashbuild and short on Italtile
Though the shares have been performing similarly for a while, a substantial gap has opened in the past few weeks
Until as recently as August, the share price performances of Cashbuild and Italtile had been almost identical over three years. At first blush, this makes it sound like there’s not much of an opportunity here for a relative play. A decent counterargument can be made that such convergence over time suggests that short-term dislocations present an opportunity.
Italtile, which sells tiles, sanitaryware and related products, was the clear winner during the pandemic, perhaps due to its larger relative exposure to home improvement rather than construction. As the country emerged from Covid and restrictions were relaxed, Cashbuild, a retailer of building materials and associated products, played catch-up due to relative demand from the construction industry, while the wealthier consumers at Italtile started spending on holidays instead...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.