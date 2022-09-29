×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

The JSE demands too much transparency

It is no surprise if companies opt to go private rather than to list on the bourse

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 08:00 Paul Miller

Though it is common to describe companies as being listed, this is not technically true. Companies are not listed on the JSE, nor on any other stock exchange. They issue securities, like equities, bonds or hybrid instruments, and it is these securities that are listed on the different “boards” or market segments  on the JSE or another stock exchange.

The term “listed” comes from the days when shares were literally written up on a chalkboard, hence the description of a “main board listed share”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.