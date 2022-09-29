The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
Though it is common to describe companies as being listed, this is not technically true. Companies are not listed on the JSE, nor on any other stock exchange. They issue securities, like equities, bonds or hybrid instruments, and it is these securities that are listed on the different “boards” or market segments on the JSE or another stock exchange.
The term “listed” comes from the days when shares were literally written up on a chalkboard, hence the description of a “main board listed share”...
The JSE demands too much transparency
It is no surprise if companies opt to go private rather than to list on the bourse
