It is hard to convince investors to put their money into an asset class that has racked up losses of almost a quarter over the past year.
Yet, for the discerning eye, there may be some gems scattered along the bloody pathway that is emerging market stocks. And for the brave, there is immense opportunity for a re-rating upwards...
Spotting the rare gems
Investors in emerging markets have to be firmly convinced of their possibilities, and be brave
