Roy Bagattini getting Woolies back on track
No-nonsense decisions from CEO Bagattini, and lessons from Levi’s, helping with the turnaround
The Woolworths CEO’s office is as one might expect. The group’s obsession with quality comes through in the picturesque backdrop of beautiful shelving and perfectly placed adornments. On a video call, a smiling Roy Bagattini exudes confidence and passion for the brand, two things that investors want to see in any CEO.
SA retailers have a terrible track record internationally, with Bagattini’s predecessor Ian Moir perhaps being the poster child for what happens when bad deals happen to good people. The painful adventure in Australia has been documented many times. It’s still unclear why Woolworths paid Moir a restraint of trade, as perhaps the best thing to happen would have been allowing him to work for a competitor...
