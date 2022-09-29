×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

Pick of the Month: Tasty tonic beckons once Heineken swallows Distell

Capevin’s valuable liquor ‘leftovers’ could deliver significant extra cheer after R38.5bn deal is done

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 08:00 Antho​ny Clark​

This pick of the month on Capevin may induce a sense of déjà vu. 

Readers with longer memories will know Capevin has been intertwined with liquor business Distell for decades. A complex shareholding structure put the company under the control of Rembrandt and what was then SA Breweries (SAB)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.