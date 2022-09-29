×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

KAP’s results rise above events

Floods and unrest caused disruptions in some underlying companies, but the business as a whole achieved cash conversion of 94%

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 08:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

IM last wrote about diversified industrial group KAP in March, based on interim results for the six months to December 2021. With the impact of the riots felt mainly  in the smaller divisions, KAP’s results reflected a strong recovery, with headline EPS up 62%. Safripol was the standout performer, with PG Bison also putting in a strong showing.

Trading at 440c, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation multiple looked ripe for a rerating that would take the share price higher. The buy rating had a target price of 580c, suggesting upside of 32%.  The group put in a valiant effort to get there, going as high as 561c before rolling over. We are now back in the stubborn range, trading at 467c at the time of writing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.