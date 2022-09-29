The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
Among former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s bolder policy statements was that taking the country to zero carbon emissions by 2050 would be an effortless endeavour.
“We can build back greener without so much as a hair shirt in sight,” he said in 2020. An important milestone in this regard was for the UK to be combustion engine free by 2035...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Is the electric vehicle story just a pipe dream?
The timetable for the planned changeover from internal combustion engines is looking increasingly unrealistic
Among former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s bolder policy statements was that taking the country to zero carbon emissions by 2050 would be an effortless endeavour.
“We can build back greener without so much as a hair shirt in sight,” he said in 2020. An important milestone in this regard was for the UK to be combustion engine free by 2035...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.