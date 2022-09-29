×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Special Reports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Caxton’s mind-boggling value proposition

The redoubtable print and packaging operations churn millions of rands in cash flow

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 08:00

With the fourth quarter upon us, the JSE is not looking in the finest fettle. At the time of writing I make the all share index down about 10%, which, with the weakening of the rand to the dollar, won’t have investors feeling too chipper.

Year to date Naspers is down about 5%, AB InBev down almost 12%, Anglo American off 13% and Richemont down 20%. Banks, on the other hand, have found some traction — especially Nedbank and Absa — while British American Tobacco, with its healthy dividend habit, is the one big-cap bright spot with a 19% gain...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.