The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
With the fourth quarter upon us, the JSE is not looking in the finest fettle. At the time of writing I make the all share index down about 10%, which, with the weakening of the rand to the dollar, won’t have investors feeling too chipper.
Year to date Naspers is down about 5%, AB InBev down almost 12%, Anglo American off 13% and Richemont down 20%. Banks, on the other hand, have found some traction — especially Nedbank and Absa — while British American Tobacco, with its healthy dividend habit, is the one big-cap bright spot with a 19% gain...
EDITOR’S NOTE: Caxton’s mind-boggling value proposition
The redoubtable print and packaging operations churn millions of rands in cash flow
