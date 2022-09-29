The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
There are a lot of people who supposedly know all about US business magnate Warren Buffett, the chair and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. I often wonder: if they know so much, why are they not able to replicate his truly astonishing track record? Do they understand him at all?
He is arguably the greatest investor who ever lived. To be the winner in such a fiercely competitive field, you have to be extremely good. You could be highly intelligent, parrot all his writings to the exact comma and still be nowhere near the playing field. It would be like saying your high school knowledge of atom splitting is sufficient to build a nuclear bomb. Newsflash: it isn’t...
Don’t try to be another Warren Buffett
Investors can gain much insight from him, but his mastery comes from working in his own unique framework
