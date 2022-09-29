The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
In February 2021, when IM last updated its overview of the private education sector, we said our preferred play was Stadio (215c), we issued a buy on AdvTech (R11.35), and we sent Curro (R10) to the bottom of the class, saying it needed to try harder.
Since then, our analysis of the prospects of the three mainstream private education stocks has been justified. Stadio romped home with a 68% rise in value, AdvTech ran 58% and Curro fell 7%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Curro puts its hand up
PSG’s unbundling sent shares tumbling. Now the biggest provider of private schooling is ready for a rebound
In February 2021, when IM last updated its overview of the private education sector, we said our preferred play was Stadio (215c), we issued a buy on AdvTech (R11.35), and we sent Curro (R10) to the bottom of the class, saying it needed to try harder.
Since then, our analysis of the prospects of the three mainstream private education stocks has been justified. Stadio romped home with a 68% rise in value, AdvTech ran 58% and Curro fell 7%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.