Special Reports

Curro puts its hand up

PSG’s unbundling sent shares tumbling. Now the biggest provider of private schooling is ready for a rebound

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

In February 2021, when IM last updated its overview of the private education sector, we said our preferred play was Stadio (215c), we issued a buy on AdvTech (R11.35), and we sent Curro (R10) to the bottom of the class, saying it needed to try harder.

Since then, our analysis of the prospects of the three mainstream private education stocks has been justified. Stadio romped home with a 68% rise in value, AdvTech ran 58% and Curro fell 7%...

