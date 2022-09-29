The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
Merchants Trust was incorporated in 1889 to invest in fixed interest railway company securities in the US, Canada and Latin America, which makes it the oldest investment trust under Allianz Global’s care, writes Warwick Lucas.
Merchants has an income focus. Its primary premise over many years has been to provide a high and growing dividend income yield, with some capital growth intended as an extra bonus. Accordingly the fund managers look for well-priced entry into companies with strong fundamentals that are likely to pay above market average dividends...
BEYOND SHARES: The merchants with the UK income goods
Merchants Trust has paid increasing dividends to its shareholders every year for the past 40 years
