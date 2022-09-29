×

Special Reports

ANTHONY CLARK: Oil exploration holds a potential windfall for HCI

The share has shot up on news of an oil find in an offshore block in which the company has a stake

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 08:00 ANTHONY CLARK

Here we are in September, nearing quarter four of 2022. In our busy lives, as we navigate a weak economy, the ever-rising cost of living in SA and the constant load-shedding, we tend to forget what a tumultuous year it has been.

In late February Russia jackbooted its way into democratic Ukraine. Everything changed after that; sanctions hit Russia, and the retaliation and consequence of its actions led to a further push in already elevated soft commodity prices. A global rise in food inflation and in all forms of energy followed...

