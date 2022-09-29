The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
Here we are in September, nearing quarter four of 2022. In our busy lives, as we navigate a weak economy, the ever-rising cost of living in SA and the constant load-shedding, we tend to forget what a tumultuous year it has been.
In late February Russia jackbooted its way into democratic Ukraine. Everything changed after that; sanctions hit Russia, and the retaliation and consequence of its actions led to a further push in already elevated soft commodity prices. A global rise in food inflation and in all forms of energy followed...
ANTHONY CLARK: Oil exploration holds a potential windfall for HCI
The share has shot up on news of an oil find in an offshore block in which the company has a stake
