From starting its journey as a small pharmacy in Krugersdorp about 130 years ago, Adcock Ingram (Adcock) has grown to become a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of health-care products under some well-known household brands such as Panado, Corenza C and Bioplus, among a host of other, more specialist, names.
The business operates and reports through five main divisions, namely the consumer segment (which covers health care, personal care and home care), the over-the-counter or OTC segment (with brands sold predominantly in pharmacies), the prescription segment (housing products prescribed by doctors), the hospital segment (with critical care products and other products needed by hospitals, for example renal dialysis systems) and the catch-all segment labelled “other” in financials (such as support services and joint venture investments)...
Adcock’s healthy long-term outlook
Diversification and the possibility of opportunistic acquisitions and share buy-backs are in the pharmaceutical conglomerate’s favour
