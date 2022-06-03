Special Reports Ranking the Analysts 2022: methodology The annual survey, collected and analysed by the Intellidex team, is conducted through a confidential online questionnaire process B L Premium

The structure of the survey is developed by the FM in conjunction with research house Intellidex. The survey is conducted through an online questionnaire process. The Intellidex team collects and analyses the results to determine the rankings and ratings.

The survey’s intention is to capture each institution’s house view of the brokerage services it obtains, rather than the views of its individual fund managers. But the online questionnaire makes it possible for multiple individuals at an institution to complete different sections. This allows for specialists to contribute insights in their relevant sectors...